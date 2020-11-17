For most of us, electricity magically works; we don't think about it until we experience a power outage. But getting to know your local utility is always a good idea. Speak to a customer representative to find out how much of the energy that fuels your community comes from renewables and how you can support it.

According to the Earth Day Network, 600 out of 3,300 utilities across the country allow consumers to switch energy providers. Depending on where you live, you may have the option of switching to 100% renewable energy. Often this means that where your energy is generated is the same but your payment is used to buy renewable energy certificates to support green energy in other locations.

The other option is to buy these certificates yourself, which ensures that for every 1 kilowatt used, you purchase 1 kilowatt-hour of clean energy. How do you know if the switch is really working or your certificate is real? The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) recommends that you use certified green power suppliers. You can verify potential providers here.