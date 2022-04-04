I'm A Meteorologist & This Is How Climate Change Is Affecting Your Health

Hurricane Dorian showed why conveying urgency is paramount when relaying weather safety information. Throughout my career, I’ve done this on both local TV stations and national cable news networks. In 2012, I wrote my first book, Extreme Weather, which focused on how to survive all types of natural disasters.

In the years that followed, I traveled the country and connected with people from all over the world on social media. They shared their personal stories and first-hand experiences of living through destructive extreme weather events and natural disasters. I was often struck by survivors’ courage in facing not only the physical loss of a home or business but also the emotional anguish that remained years after the storm or fire was over.

Climate change would often come up in these conversations. People would ask me: Is climate change responsible for the increase in extreme weather events? This set me on a new path to exploring the links between climate change, extreme weather, and human health.