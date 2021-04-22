We suffer from some aspects of a warming world in real-time: Extreme heat and natural disasters can cause trauma and sudden displacement. Other dangers linger in the future, unseen but not unfelt. Projections of an apocalyptic future of food shortages, sea-level rise, and mass extinctions can lead to a nagging underlying sense of depression and eco-anxiety.

Climate change poses a unique threat to wellbeing, in part because of this simultaneous immediacy and distance.

"Climate change is a hyperobject meaning it has vitality and coherence but it’s so distributed through space and time that it is difficult to completely comprehend—perhaps impossible," Janet Lewis, M.D., a general psychiatrist who belongs to the Climate Psychiatry Alliance, a group of 500-odd mental health professionals drawing attention to the psychological burdens of climate change, tells mbg.

She explains that this perceived vastness can lead to disavowal, or the denial of responsibility. Faced with a problem so beyond our realm of understanding, it's only natural to respond with fear instead of action. In this sense, the climate crisis is in part a crisis of cognition.

"Traumatized individuals and groups exist in a fear-based self-protective survival mode that turns their focus inward, inhibits their ability to learn, and can all but eliminate their concern for the welfare of others or the natural environment," Bob Doppelt, Ph.D., writes in his book on how society can use climate change as an opportunity to learn and grow, Transformational Resilience.

"However," he adds, "when individuals and groups develop effective resilience skills, they are able to avoid personally or socially harmful reactions to adversity [...] and use trauma and stress as catalysts to actually increase their wellbeing above previous levels."

In short, resilience-building practices could help alleviate the psychological burden of climate change in the present and promote environmental progress in the future.

Here, environmentalists and mental health professionals weigh in on what those climate resilience practices could look like, how to best tailor them by age group, and how to integrate them into the fabric of our society so we can all move forward healthy, motivated, and dedicated to long-haul engagement.