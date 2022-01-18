7 Ways To Make Less Trash (And Make New Friends Doing It) This Year

Volunteering can be an important part of a low-waste lifestyle because it gives you the opportunity to contribute directly and see the fruits of your labor. It's also a great way to meet new people. You can volunteer with your local municipality, at nonprofit organizations, or with school clubs, among other things.

Volunteering can be a one-time thing, like going to a beach cleanup, helping out at repair cafés, or representing an organization at an event and sharing your knowledge. Volunteering can also be a regularly scheduled commitment, like a monthly committee meeting; regular administrative work at your local tool library, helping people find and sign out items; or helping weekly with a nearby community garden.