After the recent report showing how much food we waste in this country, we set out to find the best ways to make a delicious home-cooked meal while still incorporating all elements of the ingredients.

We consulted food waste expert Wen-Jay Ying of Local Roots NYC for her best recipes that minimize food waste and help you get the most out of your veggies. "I personally love utilizing stems of any green because they are super easy to cook with," says Ying. "You can pickle kale or chard stems and add them to any salad or sandwich or cheese board. Tops of root veggies are also commonly underutilized but can either be eaten raw, sautéed or made into a pesto."

Ying suggests three ways to transform what you might've considered veggie scraps: pickle them, make a simple slaw, or blend into an easy pesto. These three strategies utilize more of your produce and are extra delicious. Here are three recipes that do each of those things, below.