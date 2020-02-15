3 Recipes To Minimize Waste & Get The Most Out Of Your Veggies
After the recent report showing how much food we waste in this country, we set out to find the best ways to make a delicious home-cooked meal while still incorporating all elements of the ingredients.
We consulted food waste expert Wen-Jay Ying of Local Roots NYC for her best recipes that minimize food waste and help you get the most out of your veggies. "I personally love utilizing stems of any green because they are super easy to cook with," says Ying. "You can pickle kale or chard stems and add them to any salad or sandwich or cheese board. Tops of root veggies are also commonly underutilized but can either be eaten raw, sautéed or made into a pesto."
Ying suggests three ways to transform what you might've considered veggie scraps: pickle them, make a simple slaw, or blend into an easy pesto. These three strategies utilize more of your produce and are extra delicious. Here are three recipes that do each of those things, below.
Pickled Rainbow Chard Salad with Tofu Dressing
Ingredients:
- 1 bu rainbow chard
- 1 c rice wine vinegar
- ⅓ c water
- 2 Tbs sugar
- ½ tsp mustard seeds
- 1 tsp kosher salt
- 4 oz silken tofu
- 1 Tbs avocado oil
- 1½ tsp soy sauce
- 1½ tsp pickling liquid (from above)
- 1 tsp hot chinese mustard
- tt black sesame seeds
Directions:
1. Strip leafy greens from rainbow stems and set aside. Trim off as much green as possible from the stems, then separate into colors, yellow and pale stalks, and pink and orangey stalks. Slice stalks no more than ¼ inch thick, and place in heat proof containers, keeping the colors separate.
2. In a small pot, combine vinegar, water, sugar, salt and mustard seeds, and bring to a boil. Carefully pour over each container of chard stalks, splitting the pickling liquid equally, and reserving 1½ teaspoons for your dressing. Allow pickles to cool, at least 30 min. This can be done ahead of time as well.
3. In a small food processor, combine tofu, oil, soy, mustard and reserved pickling liquid, and blend until smooth.
4. Chiffonade chard greens and place in a large bowl. Strain cooled pickled stems out of their liquid (which can be saved for another future use) and mix with greens. Either toss the salad with the dressing before plating, or drizzle on after. Finish with a sprinkling of black sesame seeds.
Vegan & GF Cone Head Cabbage Slaw
Slaw Mixture:
- 1/2 head cone head cabbage, thinly sliced or chiffonade
- 1 bunch beet greens, thinly sliced or chiffonade
- 1/2 bunch Swiss chard, thinly sliced or chiffonade
Your greens should yield about 4-6 cups. If you have too many greens to handle, throw some in the freezer and add to smoothies, pizzas, soups, and stir-frys later.
Creamy Tahini-Lime Dressing:
- 1/4 cup smooth tahini
- 1/3 cup fresh lime juice
- 2 Tablespoons Apple cider vinegar
- 3/4 teaspoon cumin
- Pinch of sea salt
- 1/4 cup olive oil
1. Add the tahini, lime juice, apple cider vinegar, sea salt, and cumin to a bowl, and whisk to combine.
2. Slowly drizzle the olive oil into the tahini mixture while whisking. This will create a cohesive, emulsified dressing.
3. Adjust seasonings to meet your flavor preferences.
4. Pour over 4-6 cups slaw mixture. You will probably not need the whole dressing recipe to cover the slaw, so add it in a couple table spoons at a time, and toss to coat the greens as you go.
Radish Top Pesto
Ingredients:
- Radish tops (or any other vegetable tops) chopped into 2-inch pieces - about 4 cups
- 3-4 oz parmesan cheese
- 1 tablespoon honey
- 3 garlic cloves
- ½ cup of roasted walnuts (or any nut that you prefer)
- Juice of half a lemon
- 1 teaspoon of lemon zest
- Around ½ a cup of olive oil plus extra to pour on top
- Salt and pepper to taste
Directions:
1. In a food processor, pulse the garlic, parmesan cheese, and roasted walnuts until coarsely chopped.
2. Add the radish tops a couple of handfuls at a time and pulse until coarsely chopped.
3. Add honey, lemon juice, and zest and pulse a few more time to incorporate.
4. Pour in the oil slowly while the food processor is running until you reach your desired consistency. You may need to add more or less depending on what you prefer. Add salt and pepper to taste.
5. Store the pesto in a jar and add a layer of oil on the top to prevent oxidation. The pesto should keep about a week in the fridge.
