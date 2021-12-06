As more doctors are speaking out about the climate-health connection, more organizations are forming to amplify their voices.

Collins was one of the first clinicians to become involved with Health Care Without Harm, a group working to forge a more sustainable future for healthcare globally. She notes a huge surge in interest from doctors looking to engage with the cause over the last few years, “as the news we are getting is more and more concerning and as the health connection is getting clearer and clearer.” (The physician network she started within the organization in 2018 is now up to 850 members.)

Healthcare Without Harm stands alongside other large coalitions like the Medical Society Consortium on Climate & Health and Physicians for Social Responsibility, and specialty organizations like American Academy of Pediatrics climate arm and Doctors For Clean Air. Teams of doctors are also organizing in states across the U.S. to influence local policies related to the environment and health.

All of these groups have different approaches and areas of impact. Some are focused on education and writing the dangers of climate change into medical school curriculums and textbooks. Others are busy supporting legislation change, writing letters to Senators, and publicly supporting policies that have climate and health in mind. Others are pushing for the healthcare sector to decarbonize and reduce its high environmental impact.

However, they are all working to spread the same message: You can’t talk about climate without talking about health.

“We have a new professional responsibility to be climate activists in a lot of ways; to talk about climate in every institution we’re a part of and anchor the urgency to act on climate as a health imperative, as a health emergency,” says Ashley McClure, M.D., the co-founder of the California healthcare coalition Climate Health Now, which now has over 500 members.

Amanda Millstein, M.D., another co-founder and a primary care pediatrician in Richmond, California, home to the Chevron Richmond Refinery, has a powerful example of what this can look like in practice. In the frontline community where she works, local organizers had been lobbying to restrict pollution from the nearby refinery for years. When the most recent proposal to set stricter emissions limits came out, Millstein and other Climate Health Now members asked those organizers what they could do to help it pass. They did what their community asked of them: They held a press conference on the health impacts of the refineries and spoke to air district board members about the dangers of air pollution. As a result of this team effort, the stricter emissions rule—which was not expected to pass—passed by 19-4.

This success illustrates why healthcare professionals are uniquely poised to speak on the topic of climate. They are trusted members of society who have a deep understanding of science. As such, their words are credible, and their demands carry weight. When healthcare professionals can work together with communities to elevate their voices and validate their concerns, powerful change can happen.