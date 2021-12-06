10 Health & Wellness Trends To Watch In 2022
2021 was a year of growth and reckoning. We emerged from the tribulations of 2020 with a bit more understanding, focus, and an eagerness to move forward. And with a new year on the horizon, we're not letting that momentum wane.
In 2022, when it comes to well-being, we're simultaneously going deeper and considering the big picture. We're looking inward, and finding new ways to heal—from embracing the power of sound to the importance of nourishing our full-body biome. After many months of mounting loneliness, we're finding communities through social media and beyond, which speak to our mental and spiritual well-being. We're also looking outside of ourselves and understanding our personal health means nothing if our planet and populations are suffering. We're continuing to chip away at stigmas and make well-being more accessible to the masses.
In essence, 2022 is the year that asks: How will we emerge on the other side? How will we synthesize what we've learned to rebuild a healthier, stronger, science-informed future for all?
1. Sound healing is taking the well-being world by storm.
While sound has fascinated humans for millennia, auditory experiences will strike new chords in the world of well-being next year. From personalized soundscapes powered by artificial intelligence to a renewed interest in ancient techniques like sound baths, psychoacoustics is the term to know in 2022.
2. Innovators are making strides to democratize longevity.
Trailblazing scientists, experts, and innovators are working to make longevity research and resources available to everyone, not just the wealthy elite. With the rise of at-home testing, products, and technologies, 2022 will be a transformative year in helping people enjoy healthier lives for longer.
3. Embracing & nourishing the full-body biome.
The research of the microbiome has exploded in the last decade—leading us to understand more and more about the complex intricacies at play between the organisms living on us, in us, and their relationship to us. With that growing body of research, we're getting a better picture of how to actually care for each of these unique eco-niches.
4. Doctors are becoming leaders in the environmental movement.
Doctors, nurses, and health professionals of all stripes are already seeing the effects of a warming world in their work. Now, some of them are taking a stand and adding "climate activist" to their list of professional responsibilities.
5. Old-school vitamins are evolving into a new generation.
We predict thoughtful, innovative supplement brands will continue to pick up momentum in 2022—creating new forward-thinking formulas. These smart supplements will include strategic improvements that reflect the latest science has to offer.
6. Entering the age of a more trauma-informed world.
The conversation around mental health and trauma has grown and evolved more than ever before. With communities emerging on social media, individuals speaking up, and research speeding forward, 2022 is on track for a more trauma-informed future.
7. Body work is becoming the new focus for facial skin care.
While the skin care industry is a face-centric one, more people are turning to modalities south of the neck to influence their overall skin quality. Body work is nothing new, but for skin care experts and patients alike, it feels urgent now.
8. The fertility spotlight is shifting to men.
As awareness about fertility continues to trend in the right direction, there's one crucial piece of the puzzle that will get more much-needed attention in 2022: male fertility. With staggering statistics about declining sperm and a renewed understanding of reproductive health, this topic can no longer remain in the shadows.
9. Spiritual self-care is finding a new audience on TikTok.
Since the pandemic started, spiritual well-being has spread further and wider than ever before—with the help of tech and TikTok. Here's how spirituality went viral and where we see it heading next.
10. Prioritizing girls' mental & physical health is more vital than ever.
This past year, girls have faced some severe roadblocks on the path to overall health and well-being, reaching a global scale we cannot ignore. While women's health is always a vital conversation, it seems navigating wellness (and life) as a girl is more difficult than ever before—and in 2022, we're pushing for a renewed, and long overdue, focus on women and girls.