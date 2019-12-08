2. Nutrition science will come to a head.

In 2019, the plant-based meat market saw unprecedented growth, driven by major players like Burger King and Dunkin' Donuts adding alt-meat menu items nationwide. But, while beef-less burgers were going mainstream, and Big Food was jumping on the plant-based wagon, we were hit with yet another confusing nutrition study, claiming red meat might not be so bad for us after all. In 2020 we're clearing up the confusion and getting to the bottom of nutrition science. Think less clickbait, more context and clarity.