In 2022, when it comes to well-being, we're simultaneously going deeper and considering the big picture. We're looking inward, and finding new ways to heal—from embracing the power of sound to the importance of nourishing our full-body biome. After many months of mounting loneliness, we're finding communities through social media and beyond, which speak to our mental and spiritual well-being. We're also looking outside of ourselves and understanding our personal health means nothing if our planet and populations are suffering. We're continuing to chip away at stigmas and make well-being more accessible to the masses.