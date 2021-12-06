While the microbiome is a collective, it is not a monolith. Within the flora ecosystem, there are specific eco niches formed at specific areas around the body: the armpits, elbows, knees, feet, scalp, face, mouth, and genitals. This is because these areas create unique environments, which attract their own array of organisms. Additionally, these eco niches are further affected by your hormones, age, lifestyle, and so on.

“These can vary depending on the amount of light and whether the area is moist, dry, hairy, or oily. And the microbiome differs with age and gender. For instance, a hormonal, sweaty teenage boy sports a very different microbiome than a sedentary, postmenopausal woman,” writes physician Kara Fitzgerald, N.D.

And we see this play out in real time with real effects, says holistic and triple-board certified dermatologist Mamina Turegano, M.D., FAAD.

“Certain bacteria and fungi are just more attracted to certain body parts. For example, we know that areas that have increased sebaceous activity—face, chest, back—there are certain fungi and bacteria that like to feed on that,” she explains. “One thing we see is higher rates of the acne-causing bacteria Cutibacterium acnes. It’s not a pathogenic bacteria, but we know that when an environment has increased oil, it will cause the bacteria to act up and inflame the skin, causing acne. Or for fungi we see a lot of the Malassezia species, which is a yeast, and the main player in what is commonly referred to as ‘fungal acne.’”

We often see this happen with several skin infections or rashes. “There are other parts of the body that are more moist, whether it be the armpits, feet, elbows, behind the knees, and nose, we see more rates of Staphylococcus bacteria Corynebacterium—both of these can cause issues when they are misbehaving,” she says, noting that many of us live with Staph bacteria on our skin, but it’s usually in something of a dormant state. “But if your immune system is upset— you’ve done something to disturb the skin, or there’s a trauma—it can cause it to act up, typically in those areas.”

Or also in the case of Staph, researchers have even identified it to be a cause of body odor, which makes sense as to why body odor tends to concentrate around moist areas. A 2020 study found that an enzyme called C-T lyase, released by the bacterium Staphylococcus hominis was the cause of the pungent smell we understand to be B.O.

We also see changes with chronic conditions, like eczema. “We have found that there is a difference in the microbiome diversity: When the skin barrier is not optimal, the biome is not optimal. Not fully clear right now what’s the chicken or the egg—but we do see if we restore the biome diversity with those with eczema in those patches, it helps the eczema without having to use medicine.”

Your oral microbiome is also part of the discussion: “The mouth is the entrance into your whole digestive system," says functional medicine physician Frank Lipman, M.D.. "The oral microbiome is really important." Some research shows that oral bacteria can actually travel toward the gut and change its microbiota. On a more superficial level, additional research has found that the cause of halitosis, or bad breath, is actually the repercussion of a microbe imbalance. Imbalance is key here—it’s not simply that “bad bacteria” was present, it was actually due to the fact that the ecosystem of the “good” and “bad” was out of whack, and they weren’t able to keep each other in check.