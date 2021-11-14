Are Postbiotics The New Probiotics In Skin Care? The Surprising New Research

The entire point of probiotic skin care was that if you could replant living beneficial bacteria back on the skin—such as Lactobacillus and Bifidobacterium—then you can reap the benefits of a healthy microbiome, as they will repopulate the flora in a positive manner. (The concept was lifted straight from their supplement counterparts.) And these probiotic topicals could encourage more diversity in the biome, which can be lost due to modern lifestyle factors like the environment, stripping skin care regimens, and even factors like stress.

In theory, great. In practice, not exactly what’s happening.

Modern skin care products contain preservatives. While preservatives get a bad name in clean beauty, they are very much needed in order to keep the formula free of pathogens, ensure stability, and guarantee shelf-life longevity. (Of course, you can and should avoid those that have been shown to be endocrine-disruptors or not eco-friendly. But there are new preservative systems used that have been shown to be effective in formulas as well as safe for skin and the environment.) And the thing with preservatives is they are not discerning, nor have the ability to identify what should be living (probiotics) and what shouldn’t be (harmful bacteria, mold, and so on).

“Live bacteria in skin care is overrated. More so, it’s not even practical to have them because anytime you're looking at a cleanser, a moisturizer or a cream there's preservatives in there. And there is no way a living bacteria in that same product,” board-certified dermatologist Whitney Bowe, M.D., says in this podcast episode.

There are actually two main kinds of non-living “probiotics” (or they are called probiotics in their marketing, but technically speaking they’re not) typically found in skin care. Para-probiotics are inactivated bacteria—or once-living bacteria that have been neutralized. Some evidence suggests you may see some benefits from them, however there is no live cross talking with the skin itself. Additionally, there are concerns about having bacteria membranes in the formula as they may cause irritation. The second kind is lysates, which are bacterial fragments that are created through fermenting food—these contain actives, but they’re not targeted or uniformly reproducible. (Read: you may not be getting exactly what you want every single batch.)

Now there are brands that use unique technologies and formulations so that they are able to ensure that the strains remain viable and living. However, this comes at a cost: These ingredients, and the tests that are done to ensure they are living, aren’t cheap. And it takes research on the consumer's part to make sure the brand provides the insurance of effective actives. Overall, you should never assume that because a brand says they use probiotic technology they mean that the formula contains living bacteria.