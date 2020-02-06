Is It Acne Or Rosacea? How To Spot The Difference, According To Derms

“Acne is caused by a combination of excess oil production, overgrowth of acne causing bacteria in the skin, sticky skin cells that block the pores, and inflammation,” board-certified dermatologist Joshua Zeichner, M.D. says.

While you can place blame on underlying factors for acne, rosacea typically reacts to the external factors in your life. “The skin is extra sensitive and overly reactive to the environment. Patients typically develop facial redness, flushing, and commonly complain of burning or stinging," Zeichner adds.

When you think of acne, red inflamed bumps may come to mind. But just because you have pimples, doesn’t mean you have true acne. Those red, inflamed bumps also show up in severe rosacea cases, which is why the two are commonly confused.

“The inflammation caused by rosacea can lead to acne in some patients, called acne rosacea,” says board-certified dermatologist Adarsh Vijay Mudgil, M.D. “This is where there is significant overlap, which can understandably lead to confusion.”

The distinction is important, because the two skin conditions require totally different treatments. While rosacea patients should work on calming the inflammation avoiding potential triggers (like sun, caffeine, and spicy foods, to highlight a few), acne patients might need to tailor topical treatments depending on the type of bumps they have.

The main kicker is that people with acne develop a combination of blackheads and whiteheads along with those quintessential red bumps and pimples. Rosacea patients, on the other hand, might experience those red bumps, but they won’t come to a “head,” so to speak.

Here’s how you can tell if you’re experiencing acne or rosacea: