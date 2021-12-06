Prioritizing Girls' Mental & Physical Health Is More Vital Than Ever

As reported by the Wall Street Journal, Meta (formerly known as Facebook) company documents show they have been privy to some scary social media statistics. To share just a tidbit of these learnings: “32% of teen girls said that when they felt bad about their bodies, Instagram [which is owned by Meta Platforms, Inc.] made them feel worse.” And “Among teens who reported suicidal thoughts, 13% of British users and 6% of American users traced the desire to kill themselves to Instagram.”

At this point, we don’t have a great causal explanation for why girls may be more vulnerable to Instagram than other genders, but one theory is that the platform is effectively socializing girls at a younger and younger age. It’s not new that girls are bombarded with problematic images of diet culture and professional (often retouched) shots of celebrities, all while having face-slimming features and “beauty” filters at their fingertips. These unattainable expectations morph with a false, filtered reality, which can lead to trouble once they finally break their gaze from the screen.

Let’s also sprinkle some social comparison into the mix: According to Ethan Kross, Ph.D., an award-winning psychologist and author of Chatter: ​The Voice in Our Head, Why It Matters, and How to Harness It (and a father of two young girls), Instagram unsurprisingly allows people to present a highlight reel of their lives. When you’re constantly exposed to the glorified lives of others, it’s easy to start reflecting on how “ordinary” your own life may be, which can have some negative implications.

To be clear, social media is not all bad. In fact, it can be really helpful for creating a vulnerable community, which we’ll get into later. “We know from research that when people are experiencing strong emotions, they're very motivated to share those feelings with other people,” says Kross. “But in the real world, there are obstacles that prevent us from sharing our emotions when they're at their very peak.” Social media provides an instant outlet and an enormous potential to help—but, with respect to Facebook’s stats above, it also has the potential to harm. How do we hold on to the positive parts of social media while letting go of its destructive features? That, says Kross, is where the future is headed.

“We haven't really had a playbook that tells us how to use this technology to make us feel better as opposed to feeling worse,” he comments. “But we're beginning to develop that playbook and refine it. The challenge now is to share what we're learning with other people so they can use it.”