Prioritizing Girls' Mental & Physical Health Is More Vital Than Ever

To be clear, social media is not all bad. In fact, it can be really helpful for creating a vulnerable community, which we'll get into later. "We know from research that when people are experiencing strong emotions, they're very motivated to share those feelings with other people1 ," says Kross. "But in the real world, there are obstacles that prevent us from sharing our emotions when they're at their very peak." Social media provides an instant outlet and an enormous potential to help—but, with respect to Facebook's stats above, it also has the potential to harm. How do we hold on to the positive parts of social media while letting go of its destructive features? That, says Kross, is where the future is headed.