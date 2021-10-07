You might be stunned by the stress-relieving tools neuroscientist and author of Good Anxiety Wendy Suzuki, Ph.D., keeps close by. Yes, she’s a fan of popular interventions, like breathwork and physical activity, to help calm anxious thoughts—but she also relies on a few simpler, yet just as powerful, go-to methods.

To keep those heightened emotions at bay, Suzuki turns to the kitchen: She blends up a green smoothie (we’ve discussed the details here), and she meditates over tea. “I do a tea meditation, which is meditation over the brewing and drinking of tea,” she says on the mindbodygreen podcast.