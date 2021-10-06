This Neuroscientist's Go-To Green Smoothie Is A+ For Brain Health (Duh)

Suzuki's smoothie is chock-full of brain-healthy players. Take bananas, for example: The fruit is rich in magnesium, and studies have shown that a lack of magnesium can kick-start the sympathetic nervous system (and when this sympathetic nervous system is on overdrive, it can lead to increased anxiety). Spinach is also packed with brain-supporting vitamins and minerals, like vitamin K, folate, and lutein. Finally, research shows apples can help maintain acetylcholine, a neurotransmitter that tends to reduce with age and oxidative stress. (An apple a day, as they say...)

Not to mention, Suzuki finds the very act of making this smoothie quite meditative. She calls it a "moment of flow," a time when she can calm her mind and focus only on the task at hand—in this case, crafting a cool, delicious breakfast smoothie. "It becomes a particular superpower for those of us that have anxiety," she says.

Below, find Suzuki's everyday recipe (note: She lists each ingredient, but she didn't specify measurements during the episode; these are our suggestions to give you the best flavor and consistency).