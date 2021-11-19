A Psych Researcher Says You Should Never Ignore These Red Flags In A Doctor

See, when a doctor takes the time to look at you and ask you how you're doing, it shows that they are really listening to you and viewing you as a person—rather than the next patient on their rotation. "There's someone who cares about you, who is there for you," Miron-Shatz adds.

"[You want] someone who looks you in the eye and says, 'Hi, what can I do for you today?'" she continues. "It takes very little time. It could take five seconds, and it makes a huge difference." The timing is an important point: Many doctors, generally, are strapped for time. "Your first inclination might be to say, 'I care about patients, but I don't have the time,'" Miron-Shatz says regarding health care professionals. "Well, you do have the time. If it's five seconds, you do have the time."

Of course, a doctor might not necessarily have time to have a several-minute conversation about how your day is going. "But if there are things that are crucial for you to convey, say them. And if the doctor's not listening, that's not great," says Miron-Shatz.