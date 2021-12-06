We first noticed spirituality start to slip into the digital space in a new way in 2018. Meditation apps were hot investments and platforms like Co-Star, which pinged user’s phones with daily astro readings and zodiac-inspired tips, hinted at exciting things to come. Of the inspiration to turn astrology into an app, Co-Star founder Banu Guler told mindbodygreen, "When people are getting their iPhones fixed, they almost look like broken humans. Technology is touching every aspect of our lives; it's only a matter of time before everything becomes a sort of technological version of itself."

The pandemic proved her right. When our entire lives were relegated to screens in 2020, digital spiritual practices gave people space to find meaning during an otherwise hollow time. And nowhere were they more in-demand than on TikTok.

Sarah Regan, mbg’s Spirituality & Relationships Writer, remembers watching TikTok transform from fringe app to social media platform of choice once the pandemic hit. “Maybe it was something about being away from society in the way that we were used to that made people more willing to put themselves out there online,” she recalls.

One of TikTok’s over 1 billion active users, Melanie of @MysticTarot remembers starting her account around this time, in May of 2020: “The first two videos I posted both went really viral and had over 50,000 likes. I gained followers really quickly,” she tells mbg. Though she was new to the practice and had only bought her first deck only a few months prior, this early success encouraged her to continue posting daily tarot pulls that spoke to the energy of the collective in one minute or less. Her account now has over 229k followers, 10.7 million likes, and is her primary source of income. (Followers can also buy personal readings with her starting at around $5.)

Max Gomez, the co-founder and CEO at Breathwrk, a guided breathing platform, has also found success on the app, amassing over 1 billion views. He has a few guesses on why practices like breathwork translate to social media so seamlessly: "One being that breathing exercises work extremely fast on the mind and body so their effects can be felt within the time frame of a TikTok," he tells mindbodygreen. "Another is that oftentimes people feel stress from consuming too much social media; when our exercises pop up on the for you page people take the time to pause and practice with us."

The quick, informal nature of the app means that creators like Melanie and Max can post videos multiple times a day, whenever inspiration strikes. Videos tagged #Spiritualtok now have 956 million views, and #spiritualmeaning 7.9 billion.

But among these millions upon millions of videos, the deeper meaning behind some of these practices can easily get lost.