Depending on your personal algorithm, you may or may not have noticed an influx of trauma-centric content on social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram. At the time of writing this article, hashtags such as #traumarecovery span over half a million posts on Instagram, and videos on TikTok tagged #truamahealing have 338 million views.

Plenty of those posts come from renowned doctors and experts. Amen, for example, is very candid about trauma information and resources on his own Instagram and TikTok accounts (with 590 thousand and 1 million followers, respectively). Among other mental health topics, it’s also been a recurring theme on his popular “Scan My Brain” video series, where Amen discusses brain scan results with high-profile clients (more on that later) .

Piper, who only started translating her trauma coaching work to TikTok a couple months ago says it’s been “hard to fathom” just how quickly her page has grown.

“I think that speaks to the fact it’s a lot of younger people who are pushing this dialogue forward.” In other words, she believes Gen Z is the driving force behind this evolving culture—which isn’t entirely surprising when you consider this is the generation said to have the highest rates of anxiety, depression, suicide, and other mental health challenges. They were even dubbed the “loneliest generation” in a nationwide survey by health insurer Cigna. And the throughline of all these glaring issues, according to Piper, is trauma.

“I think they’re looking around and thinking: What happened to us? How did we end up here? How has society failed us?” says Piper. “I think they’re going deeper. They’re recognizing it’s happening, and they’re not ashamed to talk about it.”

Still, Amen points out, social media can be a bit of a double-edge sword (as we’ve witnessed time and time again), “there is always a possibility of negative or hateful comments that can be distressing when you’re already in pain,” he says. But on the other end, it can also be a powerful catalyst for change and growth. “There is so much stigma attached to mental health issues, including trauma. However, the more people open up about past trauma, the more it encourages others to share their own stories.”

In fact, while observing the trauma space on Instagram and TikTok this year, Piper noticed: “People got really comfortable sharing their stories and struggles on these platforms, and it was a space for people to come together in community in a way I’ve never seen before outside of survivor support groups and working in trauma centers. So it’s just been really beautiful to witness.”