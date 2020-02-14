mindbodygreen

Dismiss
Personal Growth

A Psychiatrist Explains The Difference Between The 2 Types Of Trauma

Sarah Regan
mindbodygreen Editorial Assistant By Sarah Regan
mindbodygreen Editorial Assistant
Sarah Regan is a writer, registered yoga instructor, and Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Brooklyn, New York.

Image by Chelsea Victoria / Stocksy

February 14, 2020 — 18:56 PM

As the zeitgeist moves towards healing, self awareness, and emotional intelligence, "trauma" has become somewhat of a buzzword in the well-being world. We've talked with many doctors and experts about the implications a traumatic event can have on mental health and the best ways to heal (a conversation we had with Kelly Turner, Ph.D., and Lissa Rankin, M.D., can be found at the end of this article).

These conversations have taught us there are essentially two kinds of trauma: "Big T" and "little t". But what does that mean? We spoke with psychiatrist, Stacy Cohen M.D., to get a better understanding of this terminology, and why it's important to know the difference.

The difference between "Big T" and "little t" trauma.

"Big T trauma" is more severe and comes from a life-threatening event, like sexual assault or physical abuse. "Little t trauma" is more subtle and personal, which Cohen says causes it to often be overlooked: "Maybe it's within the family, and one of the kids is put on a pedestal while the other is neglected over the years. Or maybe it's having a narcissistic parent," she says.

Still, even if they're "little," these traumas can go on to have detrimental effects too, especially if they're recurring issues. "[Patients] come in saying, 'I had a perfect childhood and I have no trauma,'" Cohen adds, "and they learn over time that some of those family dynamics could have been quite traumatizing, and put their body into a trauma response for years and years. So now, their amygdala is reacting inappropriately to fear because it's something that they never identified as a trauma."

Examples of "Big T trauma":
  • Sexual and/or physical assault
  • Witnessing a violent crime
  • Death of an immediate family member
  • A life threatening car accident
Examples of "Little t trauma":
  • Recurring emotional abuse
  • A non life-threatening accident
  • Childhood neglect
  • Prolonged harassment or bullying
  • A rough breakup
  • The death of a pet
Article continues below

Why does it matter for healing?

"A lot of times," Cohen says, "we're redefining for patients what trauma actually is." So, once you understand what kind of trauma you're dealing with, you can begin making steps to heal.

One common and proven method for working through trauma is EMDR, or Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing. It's a method of rewiring the brain's trauma response through visual techniques, and over time, the brain learns to react to triggers appropriately, instead of reliving the same emotional or somatic response they've always had.

Different forms of therapy can also be used in healing trauma, such as cognitive behavioral therapy, hypnotherapy, and psychodynamic therapy.

As far as lifestyle choices people can make when healing, Cohen stressed the importance of community. "In grief, say losing a spouse for example, meeting other people who have been through it and have risen and have continued live past that trauma, is really helpful," she says. "Group therapy can also be really helpful, you know, just having that sense of community."

And of course, self care is an important factor on anyone's healing journey. "Adding self care into their routine, and taking care of themselves—it's not selfish," Cohen says. "You have to put yourself first."

Ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

Sarah Regan
Sarah Regan mindbodygreen Editorial Assistant
Sarah Regan is a writer, registered yoga instructor, and Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and...

More On This Topic

Meditation

Breathwork Is Trending For All The Right Reasons: 5 Benefits Of The Practice

Joni Sweet
Breathwork Is Trending For All The Right Reasons: 5 Benefits Of The Practice
Meditation

Katy Perry Reveals Her Secrets For Dealing With Anxiety & Negativity

Abby Moore
Katy Perry Reveals Her Secrets For Dealing With Anxiety & Negativity
$49.99

The Ultimate Stress Management Guide

With Dr. Robin Berzin
The Ultimate Stress Management Guide
Meditation

3 Beginner Breathwork Techniques & The Best Time Of Day To Do Them

Gwen Dittmar
3 Beginner Breathwork Techniques & The Best Time Of Day To Do Them
Spirituality

3 Chakra-Healing Practices For A More Compassionate Heart

Erica Matluck, N.D., N.P.
3 Chakra-Healing Practices For A More Compassionate Heart
Beauty

This Skin's Microbiome Is The Same Regardless Of Age & Gender, Study Finds

Abby Moore
This Skin's Microbiome Is The Same Regardless Of Age & Gender, Study Finds
More Mindfulness

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Off-the-Grid

6 Last-Minute Valentine's Day Gifts (Bonus: They're Also More Sustainable)

Sarah Regan
6 Last-Minute Valentine's Day Gifts (Bonus: They're Also More Sustainable)
Love

How To Communicate Mindfully With Your Partner, From A Therapist

Linda Carroll, M.S., LMFT
How To Communicate Mindfully With Your Partner, From A Therapist
Love

4 Feng Shui Tips For Setting The Most Romantic Dinner Table At Home

Eliza Sullivan
4 Feng Shui Tips For Setting The Most Romantic Dinner Table At Home
Love

A Relationship Expert On Finding True Love & Why You Attract The Wrong People

Jason Wachob
A Relationship Expert On Finding True Love & Why You Attract The Wrong People
Integrative Health

NMN vs. NR: What's The Difference Between These 2 Buzzy Supplements?

Shawn Radcliffe
NMN vs. NR: What's The Difference Between These 2 Buzzy Supplements?
Recipes

The 5 Best Date Desserts, Literally Made From Dates

Eliza Sullivan
The 5 Best Date Desserts, Literally Made From Dates
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/what-are-2-types-of-trauma

Your article and new folder have been saved!