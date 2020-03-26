We usually think of trauma as huge, monumental events in our lives that leave a lasting impact—things like domestic abuse or the death of a loved one. But micro-trauma is a subtler form of trauma that actually happens over time. Margaret Crastnopol, Ph.D., a Seattle-based psychologist and psychoanalyst who has studied the phenomenon in depth, defines micro-trauma as "seemingly insignificant experiences that are emotionally injurious to oneself or another. Because they seem so minor, they can easily be ignored, denied, or otherwise swept under the psychic rug." These subtly hurtful experiences can accumulate over time, she tells mbg, and they can eventually inflict psychological harm on your worth, security and well-being.

In other words, when these incidents stand alone, it's easier to move on from them relatively unscathed without it detrimentally altering your way of being or relating to others. However, when these events are strung together, we begin to form a mosaic colored with a demonstrated history of repeated, emotional wounding.

"If not addressed, these subtle hurts build up over time and undermine a person's view of their self-worth and self-esteem, in turn compromising the capacity for healthy relationships," holistic therapist Sarah Rocha, LPC and CCTP, tells mbg. That means people who deal with micro-traumas will find it difficult to properly nourish their mind, body, and soul, as well as form healthy relationships with others.