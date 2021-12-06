Heard Of Psychoacoustics? It Could Have Major Benefits For Your Mental Health

Riding the wave of A.I., we foresee auditory culture expanding through the wellness world akin to a No. 1 hit. But as science takes sound into new places, it simultaneously breathes new life (and research) into the sound healing practices utilized by cultures across the globe for centuries. Technology may be paving a new way forward, but we also anticipate the wellness world will feel more trusting than ever to walk paths of the past—especially because of the pandemic.

Susy Schieffelin, a professional sound healer and founder of The Copper Vessel, told mbg that she has seen sound healing grow more mainstream than ever. "There has been a great increase in popularity and demand for sound baths since the pandemic," Schieffelin described. "It created time and space for people to shift their focus to wellness and self-care practices. People became curious about healthy ways to spend their time and began in-home workouts, meditation practices, and explored new modalities such as sound baths." In a sound bath, participants lie comfortably on the floor, while the practitioner plays instruments that yield different vibratory qualities, "bathing" them with sound.

But it's not just the well-being scene lending an ear toward sound baths. "Throughout the pandemic, many companies made great efforts to bring wellness to their employees," Schieffelin said. "I have led hundreds of virtual sound baths for companies such as Google, Dove, Alo Yoga, and Nordstrom since the pandemic began." Perhaps that has something to do with the research, which now connects singing bowls to "significantly less tension, anger, fatigue, and depressed mood." Or the simple fact that singing bowls (originating in the Tibetan mountains around 500 BCE) and gongs (dated back to sixth-century China) are, and always have been, an auditory delight.

Naturally, not all of us have regular access to the vibratory bliss of a sound bath. But many "sound musicians," like Jackie Cantwell of The Big Quiet mass meditations, are making their debut on Spotify. According to Schieffelin, even well-known artists and celebrities such as Jhene Aiko, SZA, Kendall Jenner, Adele, and Leann Rimes are incorporating singing bowls into their music or are sharing their personal experiences with them. And the effect on well-being seems undeniable: "Many people leave a sound bath feeling that their anxious, fearful thoughts have quieted and been replaced with a deep sense of calm and a stronger connection to their true self." No wonder sound baths are on the queue for 2022.