Yoga Teacher & Reiki Master

Susy Schieffelin is a Certified Yoga Instructor (RYT 550 / IKYTA), reiki master, and sound healer based in Los Angeles. She received her BA in Religious Studies and East Asian Studies from the University of Virginia and has a diploma in Classic Culinary Arts from the French Culinary Institute. Her work has been featured in The Wall Street Journal, Vogue, and The Los Angeles Times, among other publications. She considers it her mission is to help illuminate the path to self-love and help people remember how powerful they truly are.