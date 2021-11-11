To Stay Healthy, We're Making Our Planet Sick: The Climate Impact Of Health Care

Someone, somewhere, is using a metered-dose inhaler right now. As they press down on its canister and take a deep breath, the inhaler is emitting a teeny bit of propellant into the air. That propellant, necessary to deliver the life-giving medicine inside, contains hydrofluoroalkane (HFA)—a potent greenhouse gas that contributes to climate change.

This is one small example of a larger issue: The tools we all rely on to stay healthy are making our planet sick. The health care industry is now responsible for around 5% of global greenhouse gas emissions—and that number is likely closer to 10% in the United States. If health care sectors in Australia, England, Canada, and the U.S. formed an independent nation, it would be the seventh most polluting in the world.

This won't change simply by switching over to climate-neutral inhalers (though, some folks are on it). To move into a healthier future, we'll have to renovate our health care system as a whole.