Rising With The Sun Is A Super Healthy Practice. Here's How To Actually Do It

As the trio set off to lead us into the mountains, I couldn't help but wonder what their secret was. Jasmine then got to telling me that waking up before sunrise was a common practice for her—one that she had adopted after studying ayurveda for her East by West popup in London (and upcoming book of the same name!). Ayurveda is an ancient Indian healing modality that aims to prevent disease by balancing the three energy fields—or doshas—in the body using food, rest, and herbs. In ayurvedic philosophy, the time right before sunrise is filled with energy of the Vata dosha, which promotes movement and stamina. Therefore, retiring to bed before 10 p.m. (the time associated with a slower, restful Kapha energy) and waking up before 6 a.m. will allow you to harness the mental alertness that the first light of sun carries.