13+ Ways To Get Rid Of Old VHS Tapes (Without Throwing Them In The Trash)

If that's the case, you have a few options: First, look to see if your city or town has an e-waste collection drop-off zone by scanning this database. You'll likely find that there is either a local store that accepts drop-offs or an occasional disposal event that you can attend. If you go this route, McCubbin recommends using it as an opportunity to get rid of all the old electronics you have lying around the house. Just make sure to wipe things like laptops and cellphones first in case they have any sensitive information on them.