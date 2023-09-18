This is a great beginner-friendly tumbling composter due to its low-maintenance design. All you have to do is fill it up and give it a few turns every 2-3 days. A tumbling design means there’s no need to mix by hand, and built-in hand holds makes turning easy.

Aeration holes introduce plenty of oxygen to the process to reduce smells, while deep fins break up clumps inside the chamber. The body is made of BPA-free UV-inhibited recycled polypropylene, and the galvanized steel frame is corrosion-resistant. The bin can be used in a variety of climates.

Though it does take some time to assemble, reviewers note that the set-up instructions are clear and easy to follow.