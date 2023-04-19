According to the World Wildlife Fund, an estimated 6-8% of all human-caused greenhouse gas emissions could be reduced if we stop wasting food. Food is the single largest category of material sent to landfills, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency1 , and of the 25 million tons of wasted food generated by the residential sector in 2018, a mere 3% was composted.

Composting is something we can all do, whether you’re a gardener or not, and it comes with some serious benefits. Nutrients released from the decomposition of compost by microbes are used by plants and soil organisms, which help improve the health of your garden. Composting can also reduce or eliminate the need for store-bought fertilizer.

If you're looking for a home composter, you'll find plenty of options available. "The ‘right’ composter or composting setup is entirely dependent on your goals, and the context you work with in your home,” says Alissa LaChance, owner and head consultant at Dirt Rich Compost.

Here's a breakdown of the type of composters you'll want to look at depending on your space: