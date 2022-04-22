For anyone who wasn't born with a green thumb but loves the idea of growing their own vegetables and plants, there's a gardening tactic that doesn't require much grunt work or maintenance. It's called "lasagna gardening," and no, it doesn't involve cheese, pasta, or tomato sauce (unfortunately). In fact, the term "lasagna gardening" (also referred to as layered gardening or sheet mulching) has nothing to do with what you're growing but has everything to do with how you grow it.