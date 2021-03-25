According to Janet Melrose and Sheryl Normandeau, authors of the series The Guides for the Prairie Gardener, lasagna gardening entails layering organic materials on top of one another to decompose into a gardening bed.

Similar to how the ingredients of a traditional pasta dish become warm and flavorful in the oven, these organic materials "cook" over time thanks to the heat generated by the soil.

This is a no-till (aka no-dig) technique that requires hardly zero maintenance. All you have to do is build the layers and let nature take its course, hence the nickname, “lazy gardening.”

And not only is lasagna gardening a simple, beginner-friendly way to garden, it's also an easy way to compost in your own backyard, Melrose and Normandeau explain.