The Research Is In: Yes, Gardening Totally Counts As Exercise

Restuccio says he came up with the lunge-and-weed stance idea after observing people at the gym lunging forward with one leg bent while holding dumbbells with both hands. To do this stance, you want to rest your left arm on your left knee when weeding with your right hand. Alternate this motion if you're left-handed. A tool with a long handle is essential for this one, as you need to be able to dig in the dirt from a crouching position with your knee bent and back muscles straight. Restuccio says that performing gardening tasks in this stance for 30 to 40 minutes can be roughly equivalent to walking or riding a bike in terms of calories burned.