Silicone Vs. Plastic: What's The Difference & Is One Safer?

Consumer advocate and toxin-free living expert Debra Lynn Dadd takes a cautious view toward silicones and continues to assess new research, but she is not willing to give up her silicone cookware just yet, as she considers it safer than nonstick alternatives with perfluorinated chemical coatings.

While the research indicates that silicones are certainly very stable, they are not completely inert. In other words, there is possibility of leaching. For example, one study tested the release of siloxanes from silicone nipples and bakeware into milk, baby formula, and a solution of alcohol and water. Nothing was released into the milk or formula after six hours, but after 72 hours in the alcohol solution several siloxanes were detected. Siloxanes are considered potential endocrine disrupters, and some have been linked to cancers.

Siloxanes are also present at detectable levels in land, air, and water, and given their durability, they tend to persist in the environment for a long time.

The upshot is that the scientific evidence is weak in pointing a smoking gun at silicones, but the questions and uncertainty are there, so it’s worth keeping a close eye on them—especially given the growing concerns about endocrine-disrupting chemicals that might produce health problems a generation after a minuscule exposure.