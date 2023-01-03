Silicone Vs. Plastic: What's The Difference & Is One Safer?

While the research indicates that silicones are certainly very stable, they are not completely inert. In other words, there is a possibility of leaching. For example, one study3 tested the release of siloxanes from silicone nipples and bakeware into milk, baby formula, and a solution of alcohol and water. Nothing was released into the milk or formula after six hours, but after 72 hours in the alcohol solution, several siloxanes were detected. Siloxanes are considered potential endocrine disrupters, and some have been linked to cancers.