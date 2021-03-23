Not All Plastics Are Created Equal: Here's What To Look Out For

It's a scene that's all too familiar in my household: I venture over to the recycling bin to toss out a plastic bottle or a glass jar and open it to find that my wife has filled it to the brim with plastic shopping bags. "I don't get it," she grumbles every time. "Isn't plastic recyclable?"

Hey—we're all doing our best to reduce our carbon footprint every day. But when it comes to plastic, sometimes it feels like we need an instructional manual to keep all the rules straight.

So we teamed up with Core Hydration to provide just that—your ultimate, bookmark-this-tab-for-future-reference guide to navigating the tricky world of recycling plastic. Get your pencils ready because there WILL be a quiz at the end (not really, but maybe keep some of these tips in mind?).