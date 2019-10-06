8 Ways You Can Recycle (Even If You Live In A Place That Doesn't Make It Easy)

Are things like yogurt, cottage cheese, and hummus regulars on your grocery list? These products often come in containers that are well-shaped for all kinds of food storage. Reuse them for all your home-cooking, meal-prepping, leftover-freezing needs. Using them just a few more times extends the value of that original product manifold.

Additionally, paper napkins float around our world in excess. Instead of throwing them out with your catered meal, takeout, or fast food order, bring the clean ones home for later use. Personally, I keep a stash of them in my car's glove box. When I unexpectedly need them, they're always within arm's reach.