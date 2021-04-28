First off, know that avocado trees can't last in chillier climes. Avocados are a subtropical fruit that like the sun, hate the cold, and can't stand the wind.

Faber's tip: Look around you and check what the vegetation is doing outside. If you're surrounded by trees that lose their leaves in winter, an avocado tree likely is not in the cards for you.

According to Hunter, avocado trees are most likely to grow in a moderate climate that has a temperature range between 40–90 degrees Fahrenheit all year round. If that describes where you live, you can place your tree outdoors when the time is right.

Faber says that it's always better to grow more than one type of tree. "It helps with pollination," she explains. "Make sure you have at least 3 to 6 feet around the tree." If you have the space, use it to bury a few trees next to each other.

Once you're ready to place your baby tree in the ground, you'll need a bit of well-draining soil or gardening compost. Find the area you want to plant it in, make a hole, and put some of the compost in the hole. Pop the plant into the hole you made, cover it up, and give it a bit of water.

Do make sure it's protected from the wind, and give it a piece of support—Faber recommends a cane—since in the beginning stages, its trunk is quite weak.

Lastly, step back and admire the view. Voila! Your avocado pit has officially been planted.