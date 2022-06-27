To begin the process of growing your own avocado tree, you'll need a healthy pit.

"[Begin by] gently removing the meat around the seed. Don't try to do a deep crack with a knife. Use a fork and pop it out," says Jessica Hunter, District 1 representative of the California Avocado Commission (yes, it's a thing!).

Hunter notes that leaving the pit's outer skin intact will help protect it from infection. "By removing it, try not to break the skin. Make sure you give it a good wash to get all the fruit off of it," she adds.

Lastly, you need to make sure your pit is totally dry before moving on to the next step.