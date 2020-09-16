When we realized National Guacamole Day was coming up, we knew we had to take stock of all our favorite guacamole recipes. A good dip starts with the perfect avocados, which are loaded with good fats, but from there, you can go the traditional route or mix it up with some different ingredients (but prepare for controversy, à la the Obama-rejected addition of peas).

While the classic dipping item would be chips, you can also use vegetables like peppers or celery. And of course, guacamole is a perfect topping for tacos, but it also makes a great addition to grain bowls and salads. Below, some of our favorite guac recipes—from quick and easy, to classic, to superfood packed.