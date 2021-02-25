Check to see if the soil is dry by sticking your finger about 2 to 3 inches down into the soil. If it's bone dry, it's time to give it a thorough soak.

Mast recommends filling a sink with about 2 to 4 inches of lukewarm water, depending on the pot size. From there, "remove the plant from its saucer and place it into the sink and allow the plant to soak up the water from the bottom. A plant's roots usually reside toward the bottom of the pot, so this is the best way to make sure the water is reaching the roots quickly," she says.

Allow your plant to soak up the water for 30 to 60 minutes, and it should recover nicely. "At this time, it is also a good idea to take the sprayer and give the leaves a little shower. This will help hydrate the plant quickly and remove any dust from the foliage."