How To Revive Houseplants: An Expert Shares 8 Quick Fixes
Plants are more resilient than we give them credit for, and there's no need to panic at the first sight of a yellow leaf or droopy foliage. But if the problem persists or gets worse, it might be time to make a move. Here's the expert-backed protocol for when you suspect you have a dying plant on your hands.
Signs of a "dying plant" & quick fixes.
Your rescue plan will largely depend on what your plant looks like. Here are the visual cues that longtime florist and designated Plant Mom at Bloomscape Joyce Mast looks for before deciding what to do next:
1. Yellowing leaves
It's very common for plant leaves to turn yellow. If a few leaves are yellowing at a time at the bottom of your plant's foliage, it's probably nothing to worry about. Those older leaves are just dying off to make way for new growth.
If you notice that many leaves are yellowing at once, and the yellowing is happening all over your plant, Mast says it could be a watering issue.
The fix:
"Check to make sure the plant isn't getting too much water," she says (here are some telltale signs of an overwatered plant). If you've overwatered, you'll want to repot your plant in new soil and stick it in a sunny window. Within a week, it should begin to show signs of improvement.
Note, however, that yellow leaves won't magically turn green again. You'll need to snip them off with a pair of sharp scissors.
2. Brown leaves
"If the edges of your plant leaves are turning brown, it usually is a lack of humidity or water quality," Mast says. If it's the center of your leaves turning brown and mushy, you might be overwatering.
The fix:
Leaves that are brown in the middle might signal that you need to repot your plant in new soil.
For those plants with brown edges on their leaves, a thorough watering and more regular misting should do the trick. Take a spray bottle and give your plant's leaves a spritz every day to temporarily increase the humidity around them. (Note: Plants with fuzzy leaves like succulents and cactuses should not be misted.)
Again, the brown leaves will not magically turn green again, but you should notice less of them forming within a week or two. If not, move onto plan B: "Another reason often is due to minerals like fluoride, salts, and chlorine found in tap water," says Mast. "I suggest filling a pitcher with water and allowing it to stand uncovered overnight so the minerals can evaporate or just using distilled/rainwater instead of tap water."
3. Crispy leaves
If you see that your plant is wilting and has a few crispy brown leaf edges, it probably just needs water.
The fix:
Check to see if the soil is dry by sticking your finger about 2 to 3 inches down into the soil. If it's bone dry, it's time to give it a thorough soak.
Mast recommends filling a sink with about 2 to 4 inches of lukewarm water, depending on the pot size. From there, "remove the plant from its saucer and place it into the sink and allow the plant to soak up the water from the bottom. A plant's roots usually reside toward the bottom of the pot, so this is the best way to make sure the water is reaching the roots quickly," she says.
Allow your plant to soak up the water for 30 to 60 minutes, and it should recover nicely. "At this time, it is also a good idea to take the sprayer and give the leaves a little shower. This will help hydrate the plant quickly and remove any dust from the foliage."
4. Dull, bleached leaves
Plants can get sunburns, too. If yours is receiving too much light to process, its foliage might start to look lackluster or even bleached. "Light brown edges and spots can also be an indication of too much sun," adds Mast.
The fix:
Move your plant farther from the window, or dim your grow light to reduce the amount of time your plant spends in direct sunlight every day. Or, if you're loving its location, you can try placing a sheer curtain over your window to soften some of that midday sun.
5. Long, spindly stems
"Many times insufficient light will cause the plant foliage to look long and spindly, [like it's] stretching toward the light," Mast explains.
The fix:
Move your plant closer to a window, or brighten your grow light to increase the amount of time it spends in direct sun every day. South-facing windows tend to get the most light. Getting into the habit of rotating your plants slightly every time you water them can also help keep them from getting too leggy or lopsided.
6. Spotted leaves
If you see that small, brown spots with yellow edges have taken over your plant, you might be dealing with leaf spot disease—a fungal or bacterial infection that can cause leaf loss, especially in younger plants.
The fix:
"To fix it, immediately remove the affected leaves and isolate the plant from your other plants for the time being," Mast suggests. From there, she says you can make a homemade remedy of 1 to 2 tablespoons of baking soda and 1 to 2 teaspoons of a mineral oil (such as neem oil) in a spray bottle of water.
"Shake the solution well and then spray all areas of the plant that are infected with brown spots. It may take a couple of applications before the bacteria is totally gone," she says.
7. Leaves with holes
If you spot tiny holes, webbing, or a sticky substance on your plant's leaves, it could be a sign of pest infestation.
The fix:
Again, you'll want to immediately move the plant away from its neighbors so the issue doesn't spread. Then, wipe down the leaves completely with water and spray them, top and bottom, with a neem oil spray.
Repeat this process once or twice more, leaving two to three days in between treatments before putting the plant back in its home.
8. No growth
Depending on where you live and what kind of plant you have, you might not see much growth in the cooler winter and fall months. Some plant varieties also just tend to be slower growers than others. And that's OK! But if you're concerned, Mast says there are ways to quickly tell whether your plant is dying or just dormant.
The fix:
Here are the two tests that Mast uses for diagnosing a plant that has stopped growing:
- Snap test: "Choose a branch or stem that's about the size of a pencil. Hold the branch and bend it sharply back on itself. If alive, it will bend easily, and eventually, the stem will split showing moist wood within. A dead limb will snap cleanly with very little pressure and appear dry within."
- Scratch test: "This is another common method. Use a knife or fingernail to scratch the bark on a young stem. If you see green, it is alive. If brown, work your way down the stem to see if it's green farther down by the soil. The plant may show signs of life as you get near the roots."
If you do find completely dead stems, cut them off and consider whether any of the aforementioned water, light, nutrient, or infestation issues could be affecting your plant.
Signs you've saved your plant.
After you've made a change, give your plant one to two weeks to recover before reassessing it. Mast says that signs your plant is healthy include vibrantly colored leaves, new growth (if it's not dormancy season), and roots that are sturdy and light in color, almost white.
How to know if a plant is truly dead and past the point of no return.
As you can see, there are plenty of times when you might think a plant is dead, but it actually just needs you to make a quick adjustment.
The main thing that plants really can't recover from, though, is root rot. "Unhealthy or rotten roots will be black to brown, mushy, shriveled, and even have a rotten, sour smell to them," says Mast. "The plant's roots are no longer viable and dead. Once this happens, the plant will not be able to take up water and nutrients, causing the plant to die."
In this case, say a little prayer for your plant, compost it, and consider what went wrong so you don't make the same mistake the next time.
Summary
Suspect your houseplant is dying? It might be easier to revive than you think. Look out for these telltale signs of watering, lighting, nutrient, or infestation issues, and adjust your care from there. If all else fails, lift up your plant and check its roots: If they are brown and mushy, it might well and truly be a goner.
