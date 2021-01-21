Neem oil is a naturally occurring insecticide that comes from the seeds of the neem tree, Azadirachta indica. This quick-growing tree is native to India and Sri Lanka and it's long been used medicinally in Indian and Ayurvedic medicine. These days, neem oil is mass-produced for beauty products (it's helpful for calming a number of skin conditions, including psoriasis and eczema) and, the reason we're all here today, plant care salves.

The Environmental Protection Agency has approved neem oil as a pesticide, thanks to its waxy consistency that trap bugs and its active ingredient, Azadirachtin. This chemical mimics a bug's natural hormones but disrupts its ability to feed and lay eggs. When routinely sprayed on a plant, it will cause any hungry bugs who eat it to "eventually starve as well as have their maturation and reproductive cycles interrupted," Leslie F. Halleck, M.S., a certified professional horticulturist and author, explains. "It can also suppress new eggs from hatching and can potentially disrupt insect developmental and reproductive hormones."

Azadirachtin aside, the non-active compounds of neem oil—called clarified hydrophobic neem oil—can also be used to essentially smother bugs on contact.

So "neem oil" can actually refer to two different types of products: