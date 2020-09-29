As a general rule of thumb, most snake plants thrive in bright, indirect light. "One of the misunderstood factors is that snake plants are considered low-light variants. That's how they're usually sold," Sabharwal tells mbg.

If your snake plant isn't getting enough sunlight, it will tell you with droopy and sad-looking leaves. While you should be careful to not suddenly move your snake plant from a dark corner to a high-light environment, you can train it to grow really well next to a window that receives some brighter light. To do so, Santiago recommends gradually moving it toward your light source while keeping its humidity levels high.

Once it's closer to your window, just stay on the lookout for "sunburn." According to Santiago, "one sign of plant sunburn is a thinning leaf that's starting to blacken or brown. It'll look flimsy, and the tips get crispy."