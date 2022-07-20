Always Kill Succulents? It's Probably A Soil Issue — Here's What To Know

Making your own mix is also an easy and affordable option, and it allows you to customize your soil based on your conditions and the type of succulents you're growing.

While Cohen usually opts to buy pre-made soil, she says the following DIY mix can be great for plants too. The basic recipe uses any old potting or garden soil you have laying around and pumice—Cohen's favorite inorganic material for succulent mixes because it's light, airy, and allows for proper drainage.

She notes that the key to making your own succulent mix is including enough of those inorganic materials like pumice, coarse sand, gravel, or perlite. If your soil has too much organic material, it won't have enough aeration and it could effectively drown your plants.

Follow the step-by-step process below for planting your succulent in a mix that will feel just like home.