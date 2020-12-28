Make Your Succulents Multiply With This Step-By-Step Propagation Map

Propagating is an easy (and inexpensive) way to add more plants to your collection. It involves taking a piece of a healthy plant and re-planting it in its own separate pot, and can be done with everything from aloe to snake plants.

For the succulent fans out there, you'll be happy to know that this is one type of plant that can be easily propagated in a number of different ways. There are two parts of the succulent that can be used for propagation: leaves and stems. And you can either re-plant them directly in soil or transfer them to a water bath first.

While spring and summer are the best seasons to propagate, it can be done any time as long as you give your succulent good light from the sun or a grow lamp.

Here's everything to know about how to propagate using the method of your choosing—because, after all, you can never have too many succulents.