Philodendrons are native to the tropical climates of Central and South America. They hail from warm, humid conditions. In the wild, they can be found growing on shaded ground, climbing up trees, or perching on top of other plants or rocks.

"Because of the wide range of habitats that they can be found in, they are fairly easygoing and adaptable to most home environments," explains Chris Satch, a plant specialist at Horti.

Most philodendrons would do well placed near a window that gets a fair amount of light but isn't scorched by the sun all day. (Remember, these babies thrive in the tropics, so they're used to a little shade.) If you live in a warmer climate that doesn't dip below 60 degrees Fahrenheit, you can also grow your philodendron outside in the garden.

Some types of philodendrons are rarer than others, but chances are you can find at least one variety in your local plant shop or garden store.