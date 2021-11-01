9 Best Hanging Planters To Bring Your Greenery Game To The Next Level

As always, any planter you buy should have a drainage hole at the bottom to minimize the risk of overwatering and root rot. This might make the newbie nervous about potential drips and spills—but there are a few easy ways to keep things dry under your new planter.

If you go for a decorative planter with a hole at the bottom, you can always carry it over to the sink for watering and allow it to drain completely before re-hanging to avoid a splashy mess. Alternatively, you can keep your plant in its original plastic pot and place that in a closed decorative container. That way, transferring your plant to and from a water source will be a lighter lift.

You can also look for a planter that has a removable drainage hole plug to minimize any potential for leaks after watering. "Those are all easy ways to alleviate the fear of water dripping on things with hanging plants," Danae Horst, the founder of Folia Collective and author of Houseplants for All, tells mbg.