mindbodygreen

Home
Aerial Houseplant Roots: What They Are + What To Do About Them

Aerial Houseplant Roots: What They Are + What To Do About Them

Emma Loewe
mbg Senior Sustainability Editor By Emma Loewe
mbg Senior Sustainability Editor
Emma Loewe is the Senior Sustainability Editor at mindbodygreen and the author of "The Spirit Almanac: A Modern Guide To Ancient Self Care."
This Root Structure Is A Sign That Your Houseplant Is Having A Glow Up

Image by Victor Bordera / Stocksy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
August 5, 2021 — 11:02 AM

During a recent houseplant watering session, I noticed something on my Monstera that made me stop mid-pour. It was a root unlike any I'd seen before: thick, dark in color, and most perplexingly, above ground. Was it normal? Was it a sign that the plant needed a new pot? Was I failing so miserably at plant care that my Monstera was going rogue on me?

Clueless, I called up someone with a thumb greener than mine: Erin Marino, the editorial lead at NYC-based shop The Sill and expert on all things plant care, assured me that the root was nothing to worry about. In fact, while aerial roots are most prominent on Monsteras, they actually grow naturally on lots of other plants including pothos, philodendrons, and orchids. Here's what to know about this funky little growth structure:

What are aerial roots?

"Aerial roots are on epiphytic plants, so plants that can grow in soil but can also grow on rocks, up trees, or on any other formations that are out in their native habitat," Marino told me.

That would explain why my Monstera—a plant that climbs tropical trees in its native habitat—was starting to grow them. Marino added that in addition to helping plants climb towards life-giving sunlight, these aerial roots also provide the plant with an extra energy source. "These roots are helping the plant absorb more nutrients in its natural habitat," she explained, by sucking up nutrients and moisture that's blown around in the wind.

Distinguishing between these roots and underground roots that are peeking above the surface (and are a sign your houseplant needs a larger pot) is pretty straightforward: aerial roots tend to sit further up on a plant stem and they look thicker, more mature, and potentially darker than your typical roots. They may also pop up at the end of trailing vines, unlike overgrown ground roots that will just sit on the surface of the soil.

Advertisement

What to do about them:

If you, too, are wondering what to do about these rogue roots, you've got options:

1. Let them be.

probiotic+

probiotic+
Tackle your gut issues now, so you don’t have to think about them later.*
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(4.9)
probiotic+

Seeing as these roots are a totally natural part of an epiphyte's life, you can feel free to leave them as-is. While they don't require much from you and don't have to change your plant care routine in any way, Marino recommended misting them occasionally to keep them happy and healthy.

Advertisement

2. Give them something to climb.

Since aerial roots exist to help plants get to greater heights, you could also take them as your cue to start training your plant to climb. "You could get a coco coir pole or a moss pole for your roots to attach themselves on to," Marino suggested, which would lead to some fun vertical growth.

3. Stick them into the soil.

If you don't like the look of these roots and they're located close enough to your plant's soil, burying them is also an option. "They can absolutely absorb nutrients through the soil, too, if you stick them in there," Marino said.

Advertisement

4. Cut them off.

And finally, if you really want the roots gone, you can cut them off at the base with a pair of clean scissors. Since you're already giving your houseplant plenty of sunlight, nutrient-rich soil, and the occasional fertilizer, aerial roots aren't totally necessary, and removing them shouldn't harm your plant at all.

The bottom line:

Now that I know the story on aerial roots, I'm taking my Monstera's new addition as a great sign—and buying a pole to help it fulfill its destiny of sky-high growth.

Want to learn how feng shui can help you create a high-vibe home and set powerful intentions to manifest your dreams? This is feng shui the modern way - no superstitions, all good vibes. Click here to register for a free session with Dana that will give you 3 tips to transform your home today!

Advertisement
Emma Loewe
Emma Loewe mbg Senior Sustainability Editor
Emma Loewe is the Senior Sustainability Editor at mindbodygreen and the co-author of The Spirit Almanac: A Modern Guide To Ancient Self Care, which she wrote alongside Lindsay Kellner....

More On This Topic

Beauty

This Face-Flattering Trick Can Help You Nail The Perfect Side Part

Jamie Schneider
This Face-Flattering Trick Can Help You Nail The Perfect Side Part
Home

6 Herbs & Flowers To Grow At Home For Bartender-Level Cocktails

Emma Loewe
6 Herbs & Flowers To Grow At Home For Bartender-Level Cocktails
$249.99

The Feng Shui Home Makeover

With Dana Claudat
The Feng Shui Home Makeover
Functional Food

The One Drink This Cardiologist Sips For Energy & Focus (Nope, Not Coffee)

Alejandro Junger, M.D.
The One Drink This Cardiologist Sips For Energy & Focus (Nope, Not Coffee)
Beauty

You're Probably Taking The Wrong Form Of This Antioxidant — Here's A Swap

Alexandra Engler
You're Probably Taking The Wrong Form Of This Antioxidant — Here's A Swap
Parenting

Emily Oster, Ph.D., Shares 3 Sneaky Ways Family Meals Affect You As An Adult

Jason Wachob
Emily Oster, Ph.D., Shares 3 Sneaky Ways Family Meals Affect You As An Adult
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Spirituality

How To Thrive As A Water Sign (Looking At You Cancer, Scorpio & Pisces)

Sarah Regan
How To Thrive As A Water Sign (Looking At You Cancer, Scorpio & Pisces)
Sex

19 Sex Toys For Men Who Want To Experience A Whole New Type Of Orgasm

Farrah Daniel
19 Sex Toys For Men Who Want To Experience A Whole New Type Of Orgasm
Integrative Health

Feeling Bloated? 6 Ways To Ease Your Discomfort, According To Doctors

Korin Miller
Feeling Bloated? 6 Ways To Ease Your Discomfort, According To Doctors
Spirituality

Want To Shake Up Your Life? This Tarot Card Is A Green Light From The Universe

Sarah Regan
Want To Shake Up Your Life? This Tarot Card Is A Green Light From The Universe
Love

We Study Couples For A Living: This Is The Key To Keeping Romance Alive

Jamie Schneider
We Study Couples For A Living: This Is The Key To Keeping Romance Alive
Integrative Health

4 Key Steps To Better Health, From A Functional Nutrition Perspective

Ximena Araya-Fischel, M.A
4 Key Steps To Better Health, From A Functional Nutrition Perspective
Latest Articles
Advertisement
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/aerial-roots

Your article and new folder have been saved!