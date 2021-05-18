Once your cuttings are submerged in water, place them in a bright spot in your home: Next to a window that doesn't get too much direct sunlight is ideal.

"[Pothos is] a plant that can tolerate lower light levels but it will always thrive in bright, indirect light," Betsy Begonia of the Betsy Begonia Youtube channel says.

Then, you're off to the races: Let your plant do its thing, replacing its water every 2 to 3 days or whenever you notice it getting murky. The water will create ideal conditions for your roots to start forming.

Over time (about 1 to 3 weeks, depending on your plant and light conditions), you should notice little white strands start to stick out of your nodes: Those are the new roots.

When the roots are about half an inch long, you can remove your cuttings and get them ready to transfer to soil.

No need to break out the measuring tape to see if you're at that half-inch mark: Since you can theoretically place cuttings directly in soil, the length of the root isn't super important. Likewise, you can leave your cuttings in water for a while, until their roots are much longer, and they should still thrive once you put them in soil.

As long as you see new roots, regardless of length, it's a sign that your cuttings should grow well.