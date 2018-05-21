This Trick Will Make Your Houseplants Multiply

We all know that plants are pretty magical to have around, but even more incredible is that many can be reproduced via just a small cutting of a leaf, stem, or root. Surely we’re not the only ones guilty of swiping a small cutting or two from a thriving succulent in a stranger’s front garden? Sharing is caring, and the truth is, propagating plants is an awesome way of growing your indoor plant collection on the cheap.

There’s something really lovely about sharing and swapping plants with friends. We have amassed an excellent scented geranium collection born of friends giving away cuttings of every new variety found. Propagation is also a fantastic way of making use of bits you’ve pruned from a plant that is getting a little unruly.

An afternoon spent in the stunning garden of a friend’s mum a few years back resulted in a thriving succulent corner on my balcony at home. Succulents are some of the easiest plants to propagate, but there are many foliage plants that can also be reproduced with ease.