Darryl Cheng, the engineer turned houseplant enthusiast behind House Plant Journal, has seen many people move their houseplants away from windows in search of this illusive indirect light. "Right away, when people hear the term indirect light, they think they need to avoid the sun. They end up putting the plant far from the windows in a dark corner," he tells mbg.

This is the wrong approach. To understand what indirect light really means in the context of houseplant care, we need to look to outdoor gardening first. Indirect light is a riff on what outdoor gardeners refer to as partial shade or full shade. Cheng explains that even though full shade sounds like total darkness, it's actually an outdoor spot that receives zero to three hours of direct sun a day.

"It's not that shade means an absence of sun all the time," he explains. It means that at some point of the day—maybe up to three hours—the sun could be shining on that spot."

OK, so back to our indoor plants. If they prefer indirect light, they, too, need to get less than three hours of direct sun exposure (key word—direct!) a day. But considering the layout of most homes, they are unlikely to get more than that anyway, even if they're placed directly next to a window.

That's because compared to outdoor gardens, greenhouses, and natural areas where plants thrive, our homes are pretty cavernous—they give plants a very limited window to the light of the outdoors. If you take on the POV of a houseplant (as Cheng has taken the liberty of doing on his Instagram), you'll notice that at least half of their surroundings are walls or ceilings that offer zero sun exposure.

This means that the light indoors will almost always be less intense and less direct than the light outdoors, so "indirect" light is probably a given in your space.