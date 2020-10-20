4 Reasons Your Pothos Leaves Are Turning Yellow & What To Do

When pothos plants aren't getting enough light, some of their green leaves will start to turn yellow. There won't be much rhyme or reason to which leaves change color; foliage on the top and bottom of the plant might take on the new shade.

Plants that are receiving too much light may also grow yellow leaves, which makes diagnosing a lighting issue a little tricky. A general rule of thumb: Pothos leaves that are getting too much sun will start to droop slightly and look a little crispy, explains Surtees, while ones that aren't getting enough light will look more plump.