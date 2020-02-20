7 Houseplants That Purify The Air (And Are Nearly Impossible To Kill)

Bringing plants indoors is a sustainable way to improve indoor air quality quickly. Yep, one commonly cited NASA study found certain plants to be useful in absorbing harmful gasses and cleaning indoor air.

Though houseplants won't clear the air nearly as much as, say, an air filter, they come with other bonuses too: They're aesthetically pleasing and can make us feel more connected to nature, content, and calm at home.

Here are seven detoxifying plant varieties that can tolerate moderate to low light levels. Consider them the building blocks of any great indoor jungle.