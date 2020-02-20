 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Home
7 Houseplants That Purify The Air (And Are Nearly Impossible To Kill)

7 Houseplants That Purify The Air (And Are Nearly Impossible To Kill)

Erin Marino
Written by Erin Marino
Erin Marino is the PR and Marketing Manager at The Sill.
Houseplants Grouped Together on a Table Near a Window

Image by Tim Newman / iStock

Last updated on February 20, 2020

Bringing plants indoors is a sustainable way to improve indoor air quality quickly. Yep, one commonly cited NASA study found certain plants to be useful in absorbing harmful gasses and cleaning indoor air.

Though houseplants won't clear the air nearly as much as, say, an air filter, they come with other bonuses too: They're aesthetically pleasing and can make us feel more connected to nature, content, and calm at home.

Here are seven detoxifying plant varieties that can tolerate moderate to low light levels. Consider them the building blocks of any great indoor jungle.

1. Boston Fern (Nephrolepis exaltata)

Boston Fern plant

Photo: Stocksy

  • Removes low levels of formaldehyde, xylene, and toluene from the air
  • Thrives in moderate, indirect sunlight; high humidity
  • Great for a hanging basket or planter on a pedestal or atop a shelf
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

2. Spider Plant (Chlorophytum comosum)

Spider plant on a chair and stack of books

Photo: The Sill

  • Removes low levels of formaldehyde, xylene, and toluene from the air
  • Thrives in moderate, indirect sunlight; cooler temperatures
  • A great houseplant for propagating!

3. Pothos (Epipremnum aureum)

Pothos plant

Photo: The Sill

  • Removes low levels of benzene, formaldehyde, xylene, and toluene from the air
  • Thrives in moderate to low indirect sunlight
  • Nicknamed "the cubicle plant" for its ability to grow in less-than-ideal environments

4. Peace Lily (Spathiphyllum "Mauna Loa")

Peace Lily plant close up

Photo: Shutterstock

  • Removes low levels of benzene, formaldehyde, trichloroethylene, xylene, toluene, and ammonia from the air
  • Thrives in moderate to low indirect sunlight
  • Identifiable by its signature dark green leaves and white blooms

5. Chinese Evergreen (Aglaonema modestum)

Chinese Evergreen plant

  • Removes low levels of benzene and formaldehyde from the air
  • Thrives in low indirect light
  • Available in an array of visually appealing varieties

6. Snake Plant (Sansevieria rifasciata)

Snake plant

Photo: The Sill

Image by Photo: The Sill

  • Removes low levels of benzene, formaldehyde, trichloroethylene, xylene, and toluene from the air
  • Thrives in moderate to low indirect light
  • Not only is the Sansevieria unbelievably hardy, but it converts carbon dioxide into oxygen at night. (Most other common houseplants only do this during the day.)

7. Philodendron (Philodendron)

Philodendron plant in yellow planter

Photo: The Sill

  • Removes low levels of formaldehyde from the air
  • Thrives in moderate to low indirect light.
  • A quick­-growing trailing plant, Philodendron is known for its heart­-shaped leaves

probiotic+

probiotic+
Tackle your gut issues now, so you don’t have to think about them later.*
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(107)
probiotic+

While houseplants can certainly help filter toxins from the air, they do so very gradually over time. If you suspect that your home has poor air quality, you should read up on the top chemicals of concern at home and how to get rid of them quickly.

Want to learn how feng shui can help you create a high-vibe home and set powerful intentions to manifest your dreams? This is feng shui the modern way - no superstitions, all good vibes. Click here to register for a free session with Dana that will give you 3 tips to transform your home today!

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Erin Marino
Erin Marino
Erin Marino is the PR and Marketing Manager at The Sill. Prior to working with houseplants, she received her bachelor's in religion at Columbia University, with a particular focus on...

More On This Topic

Home

The 11 Best Mattresses To Ease Your Shoulder Pain

Jamey Powell
The 11 Best Mattresses To Ease Your Shoulder Pain
Beauty

How To Create Effortless, Natural-Looking Waves, From A Celeb Stylist

Hannah Frye
How To Create Effortless, Natural-Looking Waves, From A Celeb Stylist
$249.99

The Feng Shui Home Makeover

With Dana Claudat
The Feng Shui Home Makeover
Integrative Health

We Called It: Taking A Daily Multivitamin Actually Supports Brain Health

Merrell Readman
We Called It: Taking A Daily Multivitamin Actually Supports Brain Health
Integrative Health

How Energy Balance Works (Hint: It Isn't Just "Calories In, Calories Out")

Whitney Crouch, RDN, CLT
How Energy Balance Works (Hint: It Isn't Just "Calories In, Calories Out")
Sex

A Beginner's Guide To The Kama Sutra, From Indian Sexuality Experts

Kelly Gonsalves
A Beginner's Guide To The Kama Sutra, From Indian Sexuality Experts
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Routines

I'm A Certified Personal Trainer & These Adjustable Dumbbells Are The Ultimate Fitness Hack

Marissa Miller, CPT
I'm A Certified Personal Trainer & These Adjustable Dumbbells Are The Ultimate Fitness Hack
Motivation

9 Gym Shoes To Help You Crush Your Next Workout — No Matter Your Fitness Level

Kelsea Samson
9 Gym Shoes To Help You Crush Your Next Workout — No Matter Your Fitness Level
Spirituality

This Zodiac Duo Will Have To Try Really Hard To Make Romance Work

Sarah Regan
This Zodiac Duo Will Have To Try Really Hard To Make Romance Work
Functional Food

"Butter Boards" Are Now A Trend: This Hack Makes Them Slightly More Nutritious

Merrell Readman
"Butter Boards" Are Now A Trend: This Hack Makes Them Slightly More Nutritious
Beauty

Have Dark Spots Or Melasma? These 10 Remedies Can Help Fade Them

Hannah Frye
Have Dark Spots Or Melasma? These 10 Remedies Can Help Fade Them
Integrative Health

Don't Have Time To Take A Calming Bath? This Is The Next Best Thing

Emma Loewe
Don't Have Time To Take A Calming Bath? This Is The Next Best Thing
Latest Articles
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/air-purifying-plants

Your article and new folder have been saved!