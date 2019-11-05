To buy an air purifier or not to buy an air purifier? That's the question for those of us who know that indoor air is often more polluted than outdoor air but aren't sure what that really means for our home.

Many experts are in agreement that not everyone needs to shell out the money for a top-of-the-line air purifier. Simply opening the windows and staying on top of your cleaning routine should be enough to keep your space in good shape. But if you suffer from allergies, live in a new construction building (more on that later), or have a pre-existing respiratory condition, you may want to be more diligent about air quality.

It's also important to consider the location of your home: "If you live in a polluted city, you'll want to filter out ozone, nitrogen oxide, and VOCs," Shelly Miller, Ph.D., a professor at the University of Colorado–Boulder who specializes in air pollution, told mbg over the summer. Those who live in areas affected by wildfires, like the ones California is experiencing, should also consider investing in a filter since tiny smoke particles can travel far and pose a threat to health, according to the EPA.

This tiny particulate matter, as well as VOCs, flame retardants, phthalates, sulfur dioxide, and nitrogen oxide are some of the most important things to monitor at home if you're worried about air quality, Miller explained. She trusts air purifiers with a tried-and-true HEPA filter to do the job of sifting most of them out.

The one downside of buying a purifier is it can only filter a set amount of square footage. So you'll want to put it in the room where you spend the most time—likely the bedroom. "A recent Harvard study found that we spend a third of our life in our bedrooms, so keeping the air clean in that room is particularly important," Jake Read, an advanced design engineer at Dyson, tells mbg. "The bedroom is also where dust mite allergens are most common as they feed off the dead skin cells that people shed when they sleep," adds Staub from BetterAir.

If you check off some of these boxes, here are six high-rated filters and purifiers that can clear the air.