Houseplant Hanging, But Make It Easy: A Beginner's Guide To The Trendy Technique

Placing plants in front of windows can make your space feel more private and lead to some pretty epic golden light shadowing.

"I use plants to create a visual obstruction: In one window, I have five hanging planters strung up at different heights. They're all cascading plants, so it almost has the effect of a beaded curtain," Bullene explains. "They're still letting all the light come through while acting as a privacy shade. When that sunset light is coming in and you get those leaf patterns on the walls, it really makes a space feel homey, comfortable, and lush."

If you're trying to make a big visual impact in a smaller space, hanging plants in staggered couples or trios is also a nice approach.

Just remember that you never want to hang plants above furniture that people sit on. "Subconsciously, it can make us feel uncomfortable to have this big thing hanging over our heads," says Bullene. "It's one thing to hang them over a table, but it's another to put them directly over a chair. I say to keep them in corners or in front of windows."