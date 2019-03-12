There Are 1,000s Of Plants Your Pet Won't Love As Much As You Do

Dogs may be man's original best friend, but houseplants are giving them a run for their money. Sadly, our pets may not love indoor greenery, in all of its mood-boosting, air-clearing glory, as much as we do.

A laundry list of plants can be toxic to dogs and cats when ingested, according to the ASPCA. While your four-legged friends should be fine smelling indoor and outdoor plants, when they get a little too curious and take a bite, it can have serious consequences.

"Most common signs include vomiting, diarrhea, depression, and seizures. In severe cases, ingestion of poisonous plants can lead to liver failure, kidney failure, and cardiovascular problems," Laura Stern, of ASPCA’s Animal Poison Control Center, tells mbg. "For example, for a dog, chewing on sticks from a Japanese yew can be enough to cause heart problems and a cat drinking water from a vase with lilies in it can have kidney failure."