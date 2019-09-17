OK, So, What's The Hardest Houseplant To Kill?

As a New Yorker with no pets and no kids, my most serious relationship is basically the one I have with my houseplants (if my long-term boyfriend is reading this, you're up there, too!). I check in on them every day, inspect them for any signs of distress, and worry about them when I go on vacation. In exchange, they make my apartment look great, clean up my air a bit, and help me forget that I live surrounded by concrete.

So, understandably, when a houseplant dies, a mourning period follows. If I can't save its scorched leaves or oversaturated soil, I am annoyed, then sad, then angry at myself for being the world's worst plant parent. I know I'm not alone: On one particularly active Houzz thread about the number of plants that have fallen on people's watch, responses range from "lately? Five and a half" to "I can't count that high."

One way we can all save ourselves the heartache of dead greenery is by choosing different plants in the first place. In search of the ultimate hardy houseplant, I reached out to Joyce Mast, a longtime florist and designated Plant Mom at direct-to-consumer plant company Bloomscape. She was quick to tell me that the most universally resilient of all plants is the almighty ZZ.