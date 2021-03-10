Root rot is a relatively common houseplant disease that's usually caused by a bacterial or fungal infection. These pathogens thrive in wet soil and eventually cause a plant's roots to suffocate. Roots can also rot when they are exposed to overly moist conditions for too long.

The roots are like the engine of a plant: They keep things running and fuel all the foliage you see above the surface. So when they die off, the rest of the plant tends to do the same.

"Plants need oxygen to photosynthesize and to convert food into energy," Debbie Neese, a horticulture expert at Lively Root, explains to mbg. "If oxygen isn't present around the root system, the root cells aren't able to produce a key molecule for saving and transporting energy in cells. The roots start to die and disable nutrient uptake, which then leads to plant death."