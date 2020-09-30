When searching for a pot to upsize your houseplant, bigger is not always better. “You should never go more than two inches up in size," Failla notes. This is because jumping up in planter size too quickly will make it hard for your plant's roots to fully soak up the moisture from all that new soil.

"If you buy a pot that’s too big when you water your buddy the roots will be surrounded by moisture for too long," Schaefer adds. "Excessive moisture breeds mold, fungus, and the perfect home for pests.”

Your new, slightly larger pot should have a drainage hole. Without a drainage hole, there is nowhere for the water to go, and you run the risk of drowning your plants’ roots. If you fall in love with a pot that doesn't have a drainage hole, you can either (safely) drill holes in the bottom or plan to set one of the plastic planters with premade holes inside your larger, decorative pot. Voila! Plant problem, solved.

Finally, avoid bottle shapes or pots that get narrow at the top. The roots will naturally shape to it and then you’ll have a lot of root breakage trying to wrestle the plant out the next time you need to repot.